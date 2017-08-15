Woman Unable To Walk Saves Aunt From House Fire By Scooting Down Steps With Aunt On Her Lap

Tiffani Williams recently had leg surgery which has kept her out of work for two months because of her inability to walk.

She lives with her aunt in Memphis, who has cerebral palsy and has been disabled her entire life. While they were sleeping, Williams’ aunt, Paula Turner, pulled her breathing machine off, which caused the machine to beep loudly. When Williams went to check, she saw the window unit in Turner’s room had caught fire.

Her first though was to “get her out.” She grabbed a curtain off the wall, out her aunt on the curtain, and began dragging her out of the house. Shortly after hearing the first oxygen tank in the house explode, Williams thought “we have to get further.” She then placed her disabled aunt on her lap, and carefully scooted down the steps of their home to safety.

Unfortunately, they lost everything, and Williams, Turner, and her three children are currently staying with a family member. Williams, however, believes everything happens for a reason. “If she wouldn’t have pulled her thing out, I wouldn’t have heard the alarm so to me she saved both of us.”

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family.

