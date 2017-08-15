Woman Finds Dead Rodent Baked In Chick-Fil-A Sandwich

August 15, 2017
A Philadelphia woman is suing popular fast food establishment Chick-fil-A after she allegedly found a dead rodent baked into her sandwich.

The lawsuit claims that Ellen Manfalouti bit into her sandwich before discovering the rodent.  She reportedly went to the hospital for extreme nausea, and is suing the business, along with its manager Dave Heffernan, for more than $50,000.

According to her attorney, Manfalouti is seeking compensation for damages relating to her pain and suffering, emotional distress, sleeplessness, anxiety, PTSD and medical bills.

