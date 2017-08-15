Using Emojis In Work Emails Apparently Makes You Look Incompetent

Might want to review that work email before you hit “send.”

A new study has found that people who send work emails containing emojis are often foun to be less competent than their colleagues who don’t use any. The research team analyzed 549 participants in 29 different countries who were asked to read an work-related email from an unknown source, immediately followed by an analysis of their competence and warmth. The actual content in the email was the same for all volunteers, but some contained smiley emojis, and some did not.

Those who received emojis in their emails did not experience any extra perception of warmth, but quite the opposite, negatively affecting their perception of that person’s competence. Dr. Glikson, part of the research team at Ben-Gurion University, found that “People tend to assume that a smiley is a virtual smile, but the findings of this study show that in the case of the workplace, at least as far as initial ‘encounters’ are concerned, this is incorrect. For now, at least, a smiley can only replace a smile when you already know the other person. In initial interactions, it is better to avoid using smileys, regardless of age or gender.”

So if you’re emailing a colleague or boss for the first time, probably best not to slide an Emoji in them! 🙂

Via BroBible

Follow JT on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter