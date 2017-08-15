Sweet Apple Pie Oreos Are Coming And They’ll Be Your Favorite Autumn Snack

August 15, 2017 5:01 PM
(Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

Oreos have had one hell of a summer. To end things on a sweet note, Apple Pie Oreos have been spotted on Target’s website and fans of milk’s favorite cookie can’t contain their joy. Apple Pie Oreos were first discovered by Instagram account @CandyHunting — an awesome IG page dedicated to discovering new sweets.

The limited-edition Oreos are made with graham cracker-flavored cookies (instead of the traditional chocolate) and an apple pie flavored filling. OK, that sounds delectable! The best part is a pack of Apple Pie Oreos will only set you back $2.99, which is quite reasonable for a snack that transitions perfectly into the fall months.

-source via elitedaily.com

 

