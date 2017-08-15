Sweet Apple Pie Oreos Are Coming And They’ll Be Your Favorite Autumn Snack

Oreos have had one hell of a summer. To end things on a sweet note, Apple Pie Oreos have been spotted on Target’s website and fans of milk’s favorite cookie can’t contain their joy. Apple Pie Oreos were first discovered by Instagram account @CandyHunting — an awesome IG page dedicated to discovering new sweets.

The new Apple Pie Oreos are up on Target's website now! They show they're not in stock yet, but that will change later this month. A post shared by @candyhunting on Aug 13, 2017 at 1:00pm PDT

The limited-edition Oreos are made with graham cracker-flavored cookies (instead of the traditional chocolate) and an apple pie flavored filling. OK, that sounds delectable! The best part is a pack of Apple Pie Oreos will only set you back $2.99, which is quite reasonable for a snack that transitions perfectly into the fall months.

-source via elitedaily.com