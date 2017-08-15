SUV Carrying Propane Tank Explodes When Passenger In Vehicle Lit Cigarette

August 15, 2017 8:36 AM By JT
(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

In Florida, near Orlando, a driver and passenger were hauling a barbecue grill, including a propane tank, when the passenger decided to have a smoke.

Unfortunately, gas spreads, and when the two made it to the entrance of their destination, the Central Florida Fairgrounds, and the woman decided to light her cigarette, the vehicle exploded.

Apparently, somehow the grill was turned on, and the propane tank that was attached to it was open and connected.  The vehicle was obviously severely damaged, but thankfully the driver and passenger did not receive any life threatening injuries, and were transferred to an area hospital with burns.

