Son Posts Side By Side Pics Of Him & His Dad On The First Day Of Kindergarten & The First Day Of College

August 15, 2017 4:00 PM
Back to school is officially here. Several schools around DFW started on Monday. College move in is happening all across Texas. Summer if officially over.

Not to make you cry or anything, but if you’re already having a hard time thinking about taking your kiddo to the first day of school, just imagine what it’s like when your baby is in college!

Yeah, get your Kleenexes out. This is going to make you cry, hopefully more so in a good way.

Charles Brockman III is headed to college. While we’re sure he’s excited, he’s not going without thanking his dad first. Not only did dad take him to college, but he was also there for his first day of kindergarten.

Man, they grow up fast! Written as we wipe away the tears.

