Kendall Jenner Continues To Cause Controversy As New Face Of Adidas Originals

No matter what any member of the Kardashian or Jenner clan does nowadays, it seems they can not catch a break. Case in point, Kendall Jenner.

She appeared in a pretty innocent ad for Adidas, and people cannot handle that a model, and not an athlete is the face of an athletic brand of clothing.

Venus reborn @KendallJenner for

#ORIGINALis

This is so pandering to a market you'll never have! So not "original" back to Nike with Serena, Nadal and other real athletes. Pepsi got it — mike zarra (@mikezarra) August 11, 2017

We’re on Kendall’s side here. If this was some random looking athletic person, we don’t believe would be as up in arms as they are now. But because Kendall already has a couple of strikes against her, aka Pepsi, people will be really quick to judge.

Via Seventeen

