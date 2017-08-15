Keller ISD Installs Giant Slide to Motivate and Challenge Students

With Keller Independent School District starting classes today, many students are being greeted with quite a surprise at Parkwood Hill Intermediate School. The school decided to install a giant green indoor slide to encourage and energize the students. In an interview with WFAA, assistant principal Charley Erwin mentioned, “We want all of our kids to really be able to go down the slide but also see it as a reward and something that they can earn for doing a host of different things.”

The Parkwood Hill campus house grades 5th and 6th, while Hillwood middle house 7th and 8th. The students, roughly 1200, he students, will be able to compete for academic rewards and the newest enticement will be being able to take a ride down the big green slide.

Erwin also mentioned, “From just meet the teacher night on Friday we saw the excitement of our kids and just how ready and excited they are for school. And that may not be happening in the same way at other campuses that don’t have something like this.”

Now that’s a creative way to reward students!