Judge Judy Makes a Ruling in Seconds After a Dog Recognizes Its Owner

There’s nothing like that special bond between a pet and an owner. Especially, if the dog has been a part of your life for years. In this particular case, it only took Judge Judy seconds to make a ruling after bringing the victim aka the dog into the courtroom. The case was between a man and a woman and the rights to this dog. According to the woman, she bought the dog off of someone on the street and according to the man, he’s been the owner of the dog. Someone here isn’t telling the truth…see the (quick) ruling for yourself! It was a tearful reunion to say the least.

So happy to see this reunion!