Tuesday, August 15

August 15 is National Relaxation Day. The day’s founder suggests that too much work can make us sick, run down, and tired. So go ahead and tell your boss JT said you could take it easy today!

Here’s how we’re celebrating National Relaxation Day!

Go-Go’s-Vacation

UB40-Red Red Wine

R.E.M.-It’s The End Of The World

Cure-Just Like Heaven

Huey Lewis & The News-I Want A New Drug

Culture Club-Karma Chameleon

Jimmy Buffett-Margaritaville

Frankie Goes To Hollywood-Relax