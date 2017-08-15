Four Arrested For “Game Of Thrones” Episode Leaks

Game of Thrones is the most pirated shows in television history. Notable, the several episodes of the series’ penultimate season were released online before they began airing nationally.

Authorities have been cracking down on the leaks, however, as four individuals in India have been arrested for their roles in releasing an episode early online. Three of the arrested are employed by India’s Prime Focus Technology, while the other is a former employee.

Recently, a group of hackers claimed to have stolen 1.5TB of data, which allegedly included episodes of multiple HBO series, including Game of Thrones; they subsequently leaked some of the data online. These four men in India were reportedly not associated with the hackers group, but an incident where the most recent episode was leaked.

The four individuals are being charged with criminal breach of trust and computer related offences, and will be detained until at least August 21.

Via BBC

Follow JT on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter