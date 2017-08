Costco has teamed up with MyRegistry.com so soon-to-be parents and couples could add all of their desired gifts to one universal gift registry.

You can select baby, wedding, or other occasion for your registry type. You can literally open yourself a registry for ANY REASON!!!

However, you don’t have to be a member to sign up for your own registry.

As long as there is an “Add to Registry” button and no “member only item” mention in the description, you’re good to go!

-source via buzzfeed.com