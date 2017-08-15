Chick-Fil-A Releases New Breakfast Bowl

Chick-fil-A has launched a new hash brown scramble, which is the company’s first ever breakfast bowl.

According to the company’s press release, “The Hash Brown Scramble is a hearty breakfast option made with Chick-fil-A’s signature “tot” style Hash Browns, scrambled eggs, a Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese blend and a choice of sliced Chick-fil-A Nuggets or sausage. Served with Jalapeño Salsa, the scramble can be enjoyed in a bowl or as a burrito.”

The bowl has 450 calories and 30 grams of protein and is only $3.49.

Will you try it? Let us know in the comments below.