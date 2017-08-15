A Needlepoint Pillow Is One Way To Honor Whataburger

Fact: We Texans love Whataburger. Along with that, we love any story about Whataburger, even if it’s a story about a piece of needlepoint to honor the the orange and white.

Reddit user, kcheart, has been working out of state for the last two months. Much like Dr. Pepper, you can’t just get Whataburger anywhere. So what do you do when you’re missing that spicy ketchup? You needlepoint something pretty to remember the delicious times.

“You may all go to hell and I’ll go to Whataburger.”

That should be a couch pillow for sure!