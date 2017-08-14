The First Trailer For The “Jersey Shore” Reunion Is Here; The Situation Reveals He And Pauly Haven’t Spoken In Five Years

Jersey Shore is officially back! MTV has just released the first official teaser trailer for the hit reality show’s reunion special, titled Reunion Road Trip: Return to the Jersey Shore.

In the short clip, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi are seen picking up Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio as the three make their way back to the beachside house that made them famous. In a surprising revelation, The Situation explained how even though he and Pauly were boys in the house, they haven’t spoken in five years.

It’s not expected that this reunion will be for a full season, and just a one-off reunion, but one noticeable absentee will be original member Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, who declined to appear on the special.

Reunion Road Trip: Return to the Jersey Shore is scheduled to air August 20 at 8:30, and is set to focus on “relationships, recent press, behind-the-scenes moments, and the legacy that Jersey Shore has left on an entire generation of MTV viewers.”

Via Elite Daily

Follow JT on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter