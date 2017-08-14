Taylor Swift Wins Court Case Against DJ

A verdict has been reached in the Taylor Swift groping trial, a jury in a Denver courtroom ruled that former radio host David Mueller assaulted and battered Taylor Swift at a meet-and-greet photo session in June 2013.

The Judge awarded Swift the $1 she was suing for. Her attorney Doug Baldridge, says the amount “has immeasurable value” in the scheme of things. “She’s trying to tell people out there that you can say no when someone grabs you, no matter who they are.” Swift says in a statement obtained by PEOPLE and EW. “I want to thank Judge William J. Martinez and the jury for their careful consideration, my attorneys Doug Baldridge, Danielle Foley, Jay Schaudies and Katie Wright for fighting for me and anyone who feels silenced by a sexual assault, and especially anyone who offered their support throughout this four-year ordeal and two-year long trial process, I acknowledge the privilege that I benefit from in life, in society and in my ability to shoulder the enormous cost of defending myself in a trial like this. My hope is to help those whose voices should also be heard. Therefore, I will be making donations in the near future to multiple organizations that help sexual assault victims defend themselves.”