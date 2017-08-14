Puppy Yoga is Coming to Dallas

Last month there was goat yoga classes, not there’s going to be a puppy yoga class.

We have all kinds of yoga classes here in DFW. Puppy yoga classes start on September 9th at 10 AM. The class is courtesy of the Friends of Northaven Trail, a non-profit organization that supports the maintenance and beautification of the Northhaven hiking and biking trail. If the class is a hit, it will become a regular event. And yes, you can adopt the puppies you meet at the class. Those attending will need to bring their own mats and water bottles. You can sign up HERE for just $15.