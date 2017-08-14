Policeman Buys Dress Shirt For Teen Trying To Steal Clothes For Job Interview; Teen Ends Up Getting Job

An 18-year-old in Toronto was caught trying to shoplift an outfit for an upcoming job interview. When Constable Niran Jeyanesan arrived at the scene, not only did he not arrest the teenager, but he was so moved by the teen’s story, he also bought the teen the outfit in question.

Jeyanesan told Canada’s CP24 new channel, “This young person has been facing his own difficulties in life and he was looking to straighten out all that by providing for his family and trying to get a job. This individual didn’t have any resources. He wanted to go get that job. That was in his mind. I think he truly made a mistake.”

The unidentified 18-year-old not only made it to his job interview with a brand new outfit, Constable Jeyanesan revealed that he got the job! “He told me he actually wore the shirt and the tie – I’m just so happy!” Jeyanesan continued. Staff sergeant Paul Bois praised Jeyanesan’s actions while speaking with the BBC earlier this month. He said, “Arresting him wouldn’t have been in the best interests of anyone. I reacted very positively to the news; all issues were resolved by the action the officer took. It reiterates our goal of being positive role models in the community.”

Via BBC

