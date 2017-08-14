Miley Cyrus Was A No Show At Last Night’s Teen Choice Awards

First the Biebs, and now Miley Cyrus. The singer was set to receive the night’s highest honor, “The Ultimate Choice Award,” but backed out from appearing at the very last-minute, due to a scheduling conflict.
To my dearest fans & all of those watching @teenchoicefox ! I want to say thank you from the very bottom of my heart for presenting me with #TheUltimateChoiceAward ! I am beyond bummed I couldn't make it to the show as I had every intention of being there to accept and celebrate this honor! I created an unrealistic schedule for myself which leads me to this announcement! I've been tryin to keep the secret but I can't hide it any longer! My new single / music video #YoungerNow will be dropping this Friday , Aug 18th & I am sooooooo EXCITED to share it with all of you! I hope to always make people smile and shine light thru my work! I look forward to making music for the rest of my life and I'm thankful everyday for those who listen! I am sending so much love and peace into the world right now because THATS what we need most! Love Love & more LOVE! ❤️💙💚💛💜❤️💙💚💛💜
And when we say last-minute, we mean the absolute last-minute. The Teen Choice Awards’ official Twitter account tweeted that Miley was supposedly in the arena, and was prepping for the night’s festivities.
Rumor has it that Cyrus and actor Chris Pratt were set to host separation the event, and Pratt actually was absent the first thirty minutes of the show, before appearing to accept his award for Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actor. We think he has a better excuse though. It was his first public appearance since announcing his from his wife, Anna Farris.
Via Daily Mail