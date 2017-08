What do you get when you cross an old man with a live, active bear trap?

One heck of a video!

This gentleman thought he’d test his speed and reflexes by punching a locked and loaded bear trap, and we believe it’s to see just if he could get away with it. For an elderly fella, he actually moves pretty quickly, but is he quick enough to beat a bear trap?

Our hearts are beating! Even if you think your moves are as up to snuff as this guy, please DO NOT try this at home!

Via Rare

