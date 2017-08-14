Man In Chewbacca Costume Attacks Ski Resort Worker After Being Told To Take The Costume Off

Warning to all the Wookies in Thredbo, Australia: be wary of the Alpine Way Resort. And if you’re human, it’s probably best to not wear Wookie suits to try and go down the slopes.

A 51-year-old learned the hard way not to dress like Chewbacca and attempt to ski, which ended with him behind bars. The man, Keith Wass, was told to take off his costume before going down the slopes by a resort worker. Wass refused and apparently lost his temper with the resort worker. He proceeded to repeatedly hit the worker with his snowboard, leaving the victim with “facial” and “dental” injuries.

Wass was arrested, taken to jail, and is being charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, causing reckless grievous bodily harm and using an offensive weapon with the intention to commit an indictable offence.

He was released on bail.

Via Daily Telegraph

Follow JT on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter