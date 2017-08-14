Leaked Photos of the iPhone 8 Look Promising in a New Copper Color

With Apple set to unveil the new iPhone later this year, leaked photos have already given the public an idea as to what it might look like. Twitter user, Benjamin Geskin, who’s been sharing a stream of leaked photos, posted a model of an iPhone 8 in what appears to be a brand new shade of copper not available with previous models.

Foxconn's internal name of the new #iPhone8 color is "Blush Gold" (腮红金)

Barcode says "Blush Gold 64GB / 128GB" pic.twitter.com/MZPTfVAr2P — Benjamin Geskin (@VenyaGeskin1) August 12, 2017

It appears the color, a warmer tone to copper, might just be called “Blush Gold.” Geskin says there seems to be only two model capacities of 64GB / 128GB, but this might be the new iPhone that contains an even higher storage capacity of 256GB.

Another leaked photo shows iPhone 8 next to two older iPhone models.

While nothing has been confirmed yet, we probably bet if this is Apple’s new iPhone 8 and color, it might be called something super luxurious.