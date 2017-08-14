Justin Bieber Gets Exposed Trying To Pick Up Gym Employee Through Instagram DMs

If you’re rich and famous, it’s best to remember something very important: your DMs are not going to remain private for long. The ease of screenshotting has turned every conversation into fodder for social media, so you better get used to hiding your thirst.

Unless your name is Justin Bieber. The Biebs is still waltzing through DMs with no fear, and this time he found a rather obscure target to set his sights on.

Jessica Gober, a 22-year-old employee at Fitness on Broughton in Savannah, Georgia, has been tasked with increasing the social media presence for her employer. That directive led to this boomerang, with Gober modeling an energy drink for the page:

New @bangenergy limited edition purple guava pear energy drinks are here! Trust us, when we say they're AMAZING! Get yours while they're still in stock! UPDATE: This is a employee and no privacy laws were broken!! A post shared by Fitness On Broughton (@fitnessonbroughton) on Aug 9, 2017 at 10:58am PDT

At the time, the gym only had 73 followers on Instagram, but somehow, someway, the page attracted a very famous follower with the post. After spotting Gober on their page, Biebs did what any fired up young man does when a thirst trap is thrown in front of them: he fell right into it, reaching out through the generic gym page to holler at Gober. She documented the exchange on her Twitter page, sharing the receipts of Bieber’s interest.

Did this actually just happen… lmao

Justin Bieber just messaged the gym that I work at and asked who I was hahahaha WTF pic.twitter.com/mktcdB1iDP — Jessi (@jessicagober) August 9, 2017

-source via yahoo.com