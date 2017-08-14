Jennifer Aniston Calls Out Body-Shamers

Last year, Jennifer Aniston wrote a piece focused on media coverage of her and calling her pregnant. Now she has spoken with Vogue saying that she doesn’t think things have gotten much better.

“I think the problem is the tabloids and the gossip columns taking the human body and putting it in a category,” she said. “They’re either fat-shaming, or body-shaming, or childless-shaming. It’s a weird obsession that people have and I don’t understand exactly why they need to take people who are out there to entertain you, and rip them apart and bully them? Why are we teaching young women this? It’s incredibly damaging.”

Jennifer had decided she had enough when she wrote the piece last year.

“I was finally like, ‘This has just got to stop!'” she said. “I couldn’t hear this narrative anymore about being pregnant or not pregnant; you have no idea what is going on personally in our lives and why that is or is not happening and it feels … In my own brain, I’ve shifted my perspective, so who gives a sh**!”

“You have to tune out the noise, which is fine by me, because I just know that I’m happy and healthy and doing everything I can to be good in the world and to the people I work with,” she added. “But it’s hard.”