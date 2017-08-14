Jack’s Nine @ 9, August 14 1985

Monday, August 14

The year was 1985, and on this day (August 14th), the world was still in awe from Michael Jackson buying the ENTIRE Beatles catalogue, audiences anticipated the performances of Dustin Hoffman and John Malkovich on CBS TV’s adaptation of Death of a Salesman, and Madonna was enjoying a romance with actor Sean Penn.

Here are the songs that were topping the charts on August 14th, 1985!

Huey Lewis & the News-Power Of Love

Paul Young-Everytime You Go Away

Prince-Pop Life

Bryan Adams-Summer Of ’69

Corey Hart-Never Surrender (actually charted higher than “Sunglasses At Night”)

Pat Benatar-Invincible

Sting-If You Love Somebody Set Them Free (Sting’s highest charting song as a solo artist, #3 on this day!)

Phil Collins-Don’t Lose My Number

Tears for Fears-Shout (#1 for 3 weeks!)