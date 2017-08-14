‘Crotch Charms’ Are the Latest Bikini Trend That Seriously No One Asked For

It seems like fashion trends just getting weirder and weirder! The latest trend has many people scratching their heads, but also questioning why this is even a trend to begin with. Behold, ‘crotch charms.’ Yes, charms for your crotch. Started by a Japanese trailer called BoDivas, these “charms” consist of a small metal chain to be worn inside your bikini bottoms. Once attached from the inside of the bikini bottoms, four chains adorned with stones will dangle from your crotch.

This almost sounds like a joke, but see for yourself.

Ranging in price from $19.50 to $22.50, you can find these via BoDivas’ Amazon and Ebay stores.