Bruno Mars Donates $1 Million To Flint, Michigan Water Crisis At The End Of Concert In Detroit

Bruno Mars was closing his set in Detroit with “Just The Way You Are,” When he took a moment to address the crowd.

Proving that he is as decent as he is talented, Mars told the audience his intention to donate $1 million to “our brothers and sisters in Flint, Michigan” to provide aid for the city in light of its continuing battle and crisis with its tainted water supply. Mars and Live Nation directed the funds from the sold out show to the Community Foundation of Greater Flint, which addresses both immediate concerns of the crisis, as well as the future of the kids affected by the water.

After announcing the donation, Mars told the crowd, “This is why we love what we do. We get a chance to go up on stage every night and perform … and the fact that we can show up here and celebrate under one roof together, all this positive energy that’s flowing. This is the world we want to live in.”

Via Billboard

Follow JT on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter