Let this be a lesson to all of you out there: while most of its power is located in the legs, kangaroos still have a vicious jab.

A boy was trying to feed a kangaroo at a wildlife park in Australia when the kangaroo laid a quick one on him right on the chin.

Thankfully, the kangaroo didn’t fully connect the jab, and the boy walked away shocked more than anything. His poor sister, though. She wants absolutely nothing to do with those animals anymore!

Via Metro

