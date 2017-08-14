ALDI To Deliver In North Texas

German grocer ALDI is taking steps towards even greater customer service by offering delivery in Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Dallas, by month’s end.

ALDI may expand delivery to more cities, but for now, these appear to be their test markets.

ALDI has partnered with “Instacart” for deliveries, which will charge a delivery fee. Some items may cost more than in-store. You will be able to order on Instacart’s website or app. Same day delivery will be availab.e

ALDI currently has around 1,700 U.S. stores, and plans to expand up to 2,500 stores within in the next 5 years.

ALDI’s announcement to deliver in Dallas is a wise decision as their German competitor “Lidl” is planning to open (7) North Texas locations.