The 55-year-old actor is in production for the new movieĀ Mission Impossible 6.

According to TMZ and on the video seen here, Cruise was leaping from building to building when he hit the wall pretty hard. He is seen limping towards the crew members and slowly walks away from the set with the care team.

Let’s hope it is not a really serious injury and wish him a speedy recovery!

-Marco A. Salinas