Usher Says ‘No’ To Hookup At Hotel

August 13, 2017 1:50 PM
Usher responds that he DID NOT hook up with the accuser, Quantasia Sharpton at the Days Inn hotel back in November 2014.

According to TMZ, Usher was focusing on his relationship with his now-wife, Grace Miguel, in which he proposed to her just two months after the incident.

That night in Atlantic City, the show was running late in which he had to push his meet-and-greet just a little after midnight. This contradicts the timeline of Sharpton where she accused him of hooking up that night around that time. Since the show was off schedule, everything was off schedule, even his travel scheduling.

There was no way he had the time to have a little “secret getaway” with him time restraint.

 

-Marco A. Salinas

