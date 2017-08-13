[PHOTO] The Weeknd And Selena Gomez’s Date Night At Comedy Club

The power couple, The Weeknd and Selena Gomez were seen laughing it up at a comedy club in West Hollywood.

According to People.com, the couple were sharing laughs and smiles all around, while snuggling each other during their date night. The Laugh Factory’s Instagram, they posted a photo of the couple, mentioning “Date Night at the Laugh Factory with The Weeknd and Selena Gomez”.

Date night at the Laugh Factory with The Weeknd and Selena Gomez A post shared by Laugh Factory (@laughfactoryhw) on Aug 11, 2017 at 11:35pm PDT

Even comedian Tacarra Williams says she was honored to perform in front of the power couple. She even posted a video on her Instagram with Selena Gomez.

Hey @selenagomez … performed standup comedy in front of this beauty. she said I was hilarious. #winning #imcuteorwhatever #sheisadorable A post shared by Tacarra Unlimited (@tacarraunlimited) on Aug 11, 2017 at 11:26pm PDT

Looks like the couple had a great time together!

-Marco A. Salinas