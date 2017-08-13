[PHOTO] 13-Year-Old Gets Bitten By Shark At South Carolina Island

August 13, 2017 3:23 PM
Linton Suttle, 13, of North Carolina was swimming at a beach in South Carolina where he says he felt a sharp pain on his foot.

Fox News says the boy saw a shadow swim away after he felt the sharp pain, but came to find out, after a little research from Florida Program for Shark Research, that scratch was from a shark.

“I thought maybe it was a seashell, but as I turned around to look I saw a shadow swim away and I knew I had just got bit by a shark,” he says. “My first thought was that I wanted to get my sister out of the water.”

Linton didn’t get seriously hurt, but he is on crutches and is not allowed in the water for sometime. He is the forth victim of getting bit by a shark this summer, bites non-life threatening.

“Half of an inch to the left and he might have lost a toe,” Linton’s mother says. “I am grateful it didn’t do more damage.”

-Marco A. Salinas

