New M&M’s Flavor is Here to get You Ready for the Fall

Are you ready for Pumpkin Spice Season? Or Fall?

Wal-Mart and Target have already rolled out some of their Halloween decor and school hasn’t even started yet. Now a new flavor of M&M’s will be hitting the shelves in honor of the fall season. The new White Pumpkin Pie M&M’s are already available in some stores and taste just like you would imagine, pumpkin pie. If you can’t wait to try these new M&M’s, you can order them online now. Does this new flavor sound tempting? Let us know in the comments.