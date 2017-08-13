Justin Bieber Put on Blast After Sending Gym a DM Regarding their Female Employee

August 13, 2017 9:12 PM
(Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Justin Bieber has been thrown to wolves on social media, simply for asking who someone was.

Jessica Gober, a Geaorgia gym employee put the Biebz on blast after he sent a direct message to the gym she works at, asking who she was.

‘Did this actually just happen… lmao Justin Bieber just messaged the gym that I work at and asked who I was hahahaha WTF,’ Jessica tweeted.

bieber thirst Justin Bieber Put on Blast After Sending Gym a DM Regarding their Female Employee

What do you think, should he be put on blast for something so simple? After all, he didn’t expose himself or send anything vulgar about her.

Jessica did take the slight claim to fame as an opportunity to show off her boyfriend, saying “I’ve got everything I need, right here.”

