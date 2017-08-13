Dallas Shot “Queen of the South” Renewed for a 3rd Season

You can always spot a Dallas landmark while tuning into an episode.

With the 2nd season of the Real Housewives of Dallas set to air this month, Dallas is really turning into Hollywood. USA network has announced this week that they are renewing Queen of South for a third season. Queen of the South is based on the novel La Reina del Sur by Arturo Perez-Reverte, and centers on Teresa Mendoza (Alice Braga), who takes over after her drug-dealing boyfriend is murdered and seeks refuge in America as she plots her revenge. Season two premiered earlier this summer and has held steady ratings with a few more episodes to go. Queen of the South airs Thursday nights at 9 on USA Network. Season one is now streaming on Netflix.