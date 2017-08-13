Charlottesville Suspect: ‘I Think That Nazis Are Pretty Cool Guys’

James Alex Fields Jr, the 20-year-old Ohio man who has been charged with second-degree murder after driving his car through the crowd killing one person and injuring 19 people, thinks that “the Nazis were pretty cool guys,” his former history teacher says.

According to ABC News, his former history teacher, Derek Weimer, who taught World History says Fields had an admiration to Adolf Hitler.

“He would say things that had that bent to it,” Weimer says. “He really thought the Nazis were pretty cool guys.”

When the teacher had an open discussion to students during class, Fields would “challenge his beliefs” and argue about Nazism. He even confessed about reading Mein Kampf, Hitler’s autobiography and the base of white supremacy and neo-Nazi groups.

His mother defended him that he had an “African-American friend” and thought this rally had to do with President Trump.

-Marco A. Salinas