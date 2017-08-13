Billboard in Fort Worth Warns Us of Tsunamis?

August 13, 2017 8:04 AM
Filed Under: ad campaign, Billboard, Fort Worth, Syphilis Tsunami
(Photo by Satish Bate/Hindustan Times via Getty Images)

I thought the closest beach was 5 hours away?

A billboard along 121 heading north, has turned a few heads. FreeSTDcheck.org launched a new billboard warning Fort Worth citizens of a “Syphilis Tsunami” The AIDS Healthcare Foundation who runs the campaign, used Hokusai’s “ The Great Wave off Kangawa,” to make its point. According to the Star Telegram, the foundation hopes that billboard will encourage social media users to take pictures and selfies of the billboard using the hashtag #AHFbillboardselfie. The billboard is cool and hilarious to look at while driving. Maybe the “Syphilis Tornado” would be more fitting for the area?

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live