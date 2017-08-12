You Can Meet Dallas ‘Bachelorette’ Rachel Lindsay (And Her New Fiancé) Tonight For Free

The newly-engaged Dallas Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay and her new fiancé Bryan Abasolo are hitting the town tonight: and you’re welcome to go and meet them!

The best part: it’s free.

The two lovebirds will be at Nikkei (a bar and restaurant in Oak Lawn) from 10:30pm-2:00am. And, yes, the event is free to attend.

This isn’t Rachel and Bryan’s first local appearance since the reality show’s finale, though: they swung by a Dallas Wings game Thursday night.

Source: GuideLive

