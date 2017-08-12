You Can Meet Dallas ‘Bachelorette’ Rachel Lindsay (And Her New Fiancé) Tonight For Free

August 12, 2017 1:00 AM
Filed Under: bryan abasolo, guidelive, Nikkei, Rachel Lindsay, The Bachelorette
Photo Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Lord & Taylor

The newly-engaged Dallas Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay and her new fiancé Bryan Abasolo are hitting the town tonight: and you’re welcome to go and meet them!

The best part: it’s free.

The two lovebirds will be at Nikkei (a bar and restaurant in Oak Lawn) from 10:30pm-2:00am.  And, yes, the event is free to attend.

This isn’t Rachel and Bryan’s first local appearance since the reality show’s finale, though: they swung by a Dallas Wings game Thursday night.

Source: GuideLive

Follow Jack on FacebookTwitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live