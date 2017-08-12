This Backstreet Boys Song Contains an Actual Fart Noise and the Internet Cannot Handle It

We love fun facts! This fun fact in particular comes at the perfect timing. This week, Backstreet Boys celebrated the 20th anniversary of their debut album. All five sat down with Billboard to share memories and even a funny story no one has heard about. That’s because it was kept a secret for quite some time. Until now that is.

Going through their discography, the interview reaches their single “The Call” on the album, Black and Blue. AJ McLean starts, “You know what, there is one that I’m probably going to get in trouble for,” McLean says before getting into the main part of the story, which involves producer Max Martin (who mixed the song).

“So when we were in the studio with Max making the song “The Call,” Howie [Dorough] was in the booth and we were doing that vocal break down, [sings] ‘dun dun dun, dun dun dun dun.’ Max gave Howie his harmony, and I think he was just putting so much air into the vocal that as he was singing, he went ‘dun, dun’ and he farted — but he farted not only on the beat, but in key. So Max tweaked it and made it sound like one of his patented bass sounds, and it stayed on the record.”

That’s right. There’s a fart noise on “The Call”. Our minds weren’t the only ones blown. The internet in all its glory had a load of reactions to this.

Want to hear where the fart sound in the song is? It’s at the very beginning when the bass-filled ‘dun dun dun, dun dun dun dun’s play.