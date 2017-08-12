Texas Has High Maternal Mortality Rates In The World

This is definitely scary for our new mothers out there. According to a report on NBC News, Texas does not only have the highest maternal mortality rate in the country, but the ENTIRE WORLD. This means that Texas is losing new mothers in any pregnancy-related deaths, this does not include car accidents and non-pregnancy related cancers.

As of 2014, when health officials compared it to other countries, yes COUNTRIES, in the world, Texas has a 35.8 per 100,000 births vs Japan having 5 per 100,000 vs Poland having 3 per 100,000 births. Health officials are confused as to why Texas has higher death rates for new mothers.

A Texas lawmakers created a bill where he wants to extend funds to the Maternal Mortality and Morbidity Task Force to extend to 2026. So far, it has passed the House and will be under review during the special session, which ends Aug 18. If this bill does not pass, the funds could be cut as early as 2019.

With Texas being the highest in maternal mortality, the United States as a whole is also struggling with it as well. The death rates have increased in a 14 year span between 2000 and 2014, while other wealthy countries have decreased.

To read more about the report, click here. Let’s hope there is a solution for our new mothers soon!

 

-Marco A. Salinas

