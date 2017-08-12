Reese Witherspoon Gets Back Into Elle Woods’ Outfits From ‘Legally Blonde’: Just For Fun

Reese Witherspoon was feeling nostalgic the other day. She decided to slip back into (and show off) some of the outfits she wore in Legally Blonde (16 years ago!), and post pictures on social media (check them out below!).
As you’ll see below, she showcased everything from the off-the-shoulder top…to the bunny ears and body suit…to the pants and newsboy cap…to a variety of shoes and (fuzzy) slippers.
We especially enjoyed the response she had to a fan’s comment (you can see it below, too).
And just in case you’re not jealous of Reese…everything still fits!
