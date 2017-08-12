Hotel Staffer Says She Saw Usher Hooked Up With Accuser At Hotel

As this story and lawsuit unfolds, a woman who worked at the Days Inn hotel says that she saw Quantasia Sharpton and Usher hooking up at the hotel, TMZ reports.

Sharpton and her lawyer, Lisa Bloom, said in a news conference that she was picked during the concert in Atlantic City, New Jersey on November 15th, 2014 to meet the singer backstage. One of his reps wrote down her phone number and a few minutes later, she received a call from Usher where the two ended up at a Days Inn hotel, just minutes away from the venue.

A former employee at the Days Inn hotel revealed to TMZ saying that she saw Usher on November 16th around midnight, where she saw Usher greeting Sharpton and brought her to his room. She asked Usher to take a picture with her and said yes before he left, though, she waited an hour and he never returned.

Sources can confirm that she did stay the night at the hotel, after the concert, and that is where she claimed that she had sex with him. Usher’s reps haven’t commented.

-Marco A. Salinas