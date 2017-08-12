Disney Gets Sued, Losing Millions After ‘Pink Slime’ Report

August 12, 2017 6:56 AM
Disney definitely took a huge hit after ABC News reported on “pink slime” that was “founded” on ground beef.

According to CBS News, Beef Products, Inc sued Disney after the defamation accusation that was said they have found “pink slime” on its ground beef. Once the story aired on ABC News, many grocery store chains and business opted out of buying their meats, in which the meat processing company was losing millions. Note, that BPI produces 70% of the nation’s ground beef.

BPI was looking for at least $1.9 billion in damages, but in June, Disney and BPI settled for $177 million, the most expensive legal case in history.

This is how powerful news is! It changes the way of thinking of  us, the consumers.

 

-Marco A. Salinas

Comments

