Americans Are Drinking At Record Rates, Study Says

We do love our alcohol during our brunch and bar hopping on weekends, but a study says we are drinking ourselves to death!

According to Time, in 2014, roughly 30,000 have died in alcohol related cases which includes alcohol poisoning. Since 2002, these deaths went up by 37%. More people are dying in alcohol related situations than people who have been overdosed with painkillers and heroin combined!! Though, this study excludes drunk driving or homicides while drunk.

According to the Center of Disease Control, the excessive alcohol claims roughly 88,000 people between 2006-2010.

Yes, drink and have a good time, but please be smart about it!

-Marco A. Salinas