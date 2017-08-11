Walmart Tests “Scan & Go” Shopping App In Dallas

In 2013, Walmart tested a smartphone app that let you pay for items and avoid checkout lines. Customers found it confusing, and Walmart cancelled it.

Now, Walmart has redesigned the app and is trying again.

Testing of the new updated Scan & Go app began this year at select Walmart locations in Houston, Orlando, near the companies Bentonville AR headquarters, and according to CBS 11, the company is testing it in Dallas and Nashville stores.

Shoppers can simply scan their items with their phone as they shop. When done, you pay your bill through the Scan & Go app.

The report does not state which DFW stores will have the app.

For now, simply download the Scan & Go appsimpldownloadapp to your phone, and ask if the Walmart you shop is using the app.

In addition, the Scan & Go app is available at Sam’s Club stores.