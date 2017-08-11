VIDEO: Britney Spears Rushed Off After Fan Gets Tackled On Stage During Her Performance

August 11, 2017 1:00 AM By JT
Filed Under: Billboard, Britney Spears, Las Vegas, MSN, Piece of me, The AXIS at Planet Hollywood

As you can see in the video above (edited together from different camera angles), things got pretty intense at Britney Spears’ show the other night.

Britney has taken residency in Las Vegas at The AXIS at Planet Hollywood with her Piece of Me shows: and was obviously shaken on Wednesday night when a fan rushed the stage and started dancing behind her at the end of her song “(You Drive Me) Crazy”.  Her security was quick to act: tackling the unidentified person.

Source: Billboard/MSN

