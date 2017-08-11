Turns Out Alamo Drafthouse’s “Women Only” Screenings Of Wonder Woman Were Illegal, Offer Written Apology To City Of Austin

August 11, 2017 4:06 AM By JT
Filed Under: Alamo Drafthouse, apology, Austin, Gal Gadot, Illegal, Texas, women ONLY, Wonder Woman
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

In what was supposed to be a celebration of women, Alamo Drafthouse offered several screenings of the film Wonder Woman that were advertised as for “Women Only.”

Unfortunately, the city of Austin received scores of complaints from male patrons, and two even filed official written complaints with the city.  As a result, Alamo Drafthouse has offered a written apology to the city of Austin, acknowledging that they violated Austin’s non-discrimination policy by holding the screenings.

According to Missy Reynolds, Alamo Drafthouse’s director of real estate and development, even though the screenings were advertised as “Women Only,” they did not deny entry to any male who purchased a ticket.

Read Alamo Drafthouse’s official letter of apology to the city HERE.

The complaint filed asked Alamo Drafthouse to forfeit all the revenue earned from the screenings, and pay a settlement, although Alamo insisted they will change its social media policies, post an official apology on their Facebook page, share the letter of complaint with its staff, and offer the customers a Wonder Woman DVD.

Via KXAN

Follow JT on FacebookInstagram, and Twitter

More from JT
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live