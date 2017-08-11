Ted Nugent Says NRA Ties Cost Him Spot in Rock Hall

Ted Nugent believes his political views have kept him from being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Specifically, he believes it’s his support for the Second Amendment (the right to bear arms) that has led to his exclusion.

“Jan Wenner, the founder of Rolling Stone and the boss hog at Rock and Roll of Fame, he hates freedom, he hates the Second Amendment, he hates me, because I’m on the board of directors — quite proudly — of the National Rifle Association for, like, twenty-six years with some of the highest votes except for Charlton Heston,” Nugent told an Albany radio station. “I couldn’t be more proud of that, ’cause the NRA is the ultimate family, grassroots organization that fights for the right to defend ourselves.”

“What kind of numbnut would be against that?” he continued. “And so I’m on the board of directors of the NRA, Jan Wenner hates the Second Amendment, so that’s the only reason I’m not in the Rock and Roll of Fame. And until they get their heads out of their ass, I’m more than happy to do what I do and do it with all the vim and vigor that I do it every night.”

Though Nugent says he would gladly accept induction, he’s not too crazy about some of the “non-rock” artists who are already in. “I mean, why don’t you just piss on Chuck Berry’s grave, you know what I mean? Yeah, Grandmaster Flash is rock and roll. And I’m a gay pirate.”