Tax-Free Weekend Is This Weekend! See What Items Are Eligible!

August 11, 2017 9:07 AM
(Photo by PHILIPPE HUGUEN/AFP/Getty Images)

Believe it or not, summer is almost over and school is about to be back in session.

If you need to pick up some or all of your school supplies for the upcoming year, boy do we have some good news for you.  Starting today, August 11th, through Sunday, August 13th, we are living through a TAX-FREE WEEKEND!

Some of the items exempt from this weekend include most clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks, as long as they are priced under $100.

Check out a full list of what items are exempt from tax this weekend!

School Supplies

  • Binders
  • Book bags
  • Calculators
  • Cellophane tape
  • Blackboard chalk
  • Compasses
  • Composition books
  • Crayons
  • Erasers
  • Folders; expandable, pocket, plastic and manilla
  • Glue, paste and paste sticks
  • Highlighters
  • Index cards
  • Index card boxes
  • Legal pads
  • Lunch boxes
  • Markers
  • Notebooks
  • Paper
  • Pencil boxes
  • Pencil sharpeners
  • Pencils
  • Protractors
  • Rulers
  • Scissors
  • Writing tablets

Clothing, Footwear, etc.

  • Sandals
  • Tennis shoes
  • Hats
  • Socks
  • Jackets
  • Jeans
  • Neckwear and ties
  • Scarves
  • Workout clothes
  • Uniforms
  • Swimsuits
  • Raincoats
  • Bras
  • Slippers
  • Skirts

For more information, you can visit the Texas Comptroller’s website HERE.

Via WFAA

