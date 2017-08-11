Tax-Free Weekend Is This Weekend! See What Items Are Eligible!

Believe it or not, summer is almost over and school is about to be back in session.

If you need to pick up some or all of your school supplies for the upcoming year, boy do we have some good news for you. Starting today, August 11th, through Sunday, August 13th, we are living through a TAX-FREE WEEKEND!

Some of the items exempt from this weekend include most clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks, as long as they are priced under $100.

Check out a full list of what items are exempt from tax this weekend!

School Supplies

Binders

Book bags

Calculators

Cellophane tape

Blackboard chalk

Compasses

Composition books

Crayons

Erasers

Folders; expandable, pocket, plastic and manilla

Glue, paste and paste sticks

Highlighters

Index cards

Index card boxes

Legal pads

Lunch boxes

Markers

Notebooks

Paper

Pencil boxes

Pencil sharpeners

Pencils

Protractors

Rulers

Scissors

Writing tablets

Clothing, Footwear, etc.

Sandals

Tennis shoes

Hats

Socks

Jackets

Jeans

Neckwear and ties

Scarves

Workout clothes

Uniforms

Swimsuits

Raincoats

Bras

Slippers

Skirts

For more information, you can visit the Texas Comptroller’s website HERE.

Via WFAA